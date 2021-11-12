Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of CCAP opened at $20.40 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCAP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.