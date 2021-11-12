Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

CCAP opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 152.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

