Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut Cricut from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

CRCT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 41,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 16,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $490,652.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,864,718 shares of company stock valued at $53,648,907 and sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter worth approximately $45,576,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

