Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Criteo has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,418 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

