Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.08 Million

Brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post sales of $274.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.61 million. Criteo posted sales of $253.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $913.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.64 million to $920.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $989.26 million, with estimates ranging from $969.02 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216,820 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,565,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Criteo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after buying an additional 286,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,135. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. Criteo has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

