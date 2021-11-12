Critical Contrast: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) & Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Evotec and IGM Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33 IGM Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

IGM Biosciences has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.03%. Given IGM Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IGM Biosciences is more favorable than Evotec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evotec and IGM Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 13.57 $7.14 million N/A N/A IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$81.36 million ($4.22) -14.22

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Biosciences has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% IGM Biosciences N/A -41.37% -37.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evotec beats IGM Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers and NHL; and IGM-7354, is a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for use in the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies. It has a strategic research and license agreement with AbCellera to discover and develop IgM antibodies; and license agreement with AvantGen Inc. for various antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

