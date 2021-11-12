Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Crocs stock traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $180.87. 17,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.