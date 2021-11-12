Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley upped their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $4.68 on Friday, reaching $180.87. 17,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

