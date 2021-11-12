Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CROMF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.