Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.18 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 11,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,908. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

