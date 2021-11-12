CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 1.4% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after buying an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $280.92 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

