Crust Network Price Tops $27.73 on Major Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.73 or 0.00043422 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and $5.79 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00221447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00090361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.