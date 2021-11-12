Crystal Token Hits Market Cap of $4,974.07 (CYL)

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Crystal Token has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crystal Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crystal Token has a total market capitalization of $4,974.07 and approximately $453,620.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00220800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00090332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crystal Token Coin Profile

Crystal Token (CRYPTO:CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

Crystal Token Coin Trading

