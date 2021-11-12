CSFB Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

SLF opened at C$70.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$54.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$67.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

