Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 69,181 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 329.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,181 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

