Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,514 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

