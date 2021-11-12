Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 198,433 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 295.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 198,433 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $173,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

