Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 926.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,588,000 after buying an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after buying an additional 120,244 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REZI stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.55.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

