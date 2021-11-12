Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

CPIX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a PE ratio of -269,000.00 and a beta of 0.23. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

