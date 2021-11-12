Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Shares of CW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day moving average is $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Curtiss-Wright stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

