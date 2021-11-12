Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $775.20 million, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,386,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,342,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 555.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 292,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 79.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

