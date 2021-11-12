CVS Health Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.96 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $7.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.01.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 54,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 158,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 181,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.