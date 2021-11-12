CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.02. 3,792,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.