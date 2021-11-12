CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 3,792,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,290. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

