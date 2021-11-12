Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 78,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,345. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.