CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.