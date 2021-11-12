CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 480,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,770. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

