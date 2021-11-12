Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. TheStreet raised Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

DAN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,336. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Dana has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

