Daniel Kim Halyk Buys 7,200 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,683,500.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.44 per share, with a total value of C$12,432.00.

TOT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,605. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.32. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

