Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Receives €61.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.21 ($72.01).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €57.82 ($68.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.29. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

