DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.63 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $194.98 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00005837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,838,339.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 52,159,599 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

