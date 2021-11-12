Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 609 ($7.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 752.57. Darktrace has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The stock has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Hurst acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £149,000 ($194,669.45). Also, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36), for a total value of £961,139.20 ($1,255,734.52).

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

