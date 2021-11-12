Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $2,863,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.03. 1,829,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

