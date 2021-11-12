David A. Viniar Sells 10,000 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total transaction of $4,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEARCA:FRLG opened at $359.62 on Friday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $205.05 and a 12 month high of $371.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.65.

