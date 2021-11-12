Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,607.82

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,607.82 ($60.20) and traded as high as GBX 4,889.49 ($63.88). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,818 ($62.95), with a volume of 886,194 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,960 ($51.74) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,984.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,617.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 29.39 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Paul Sandland sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,828 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £191,188.80 ($249,789.39). Also, insider Tony Griffin sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,237 ($68.42), for a total value of £279,970.02 ($365,782.62). Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,806 shares of company stock valued at $134,633,382.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

