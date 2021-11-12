Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $9.45 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $552.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.