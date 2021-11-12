Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 2.7%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 83,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 55,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.