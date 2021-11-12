Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMM opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,052 shares of company stock worth $642,904.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

