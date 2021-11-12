Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $126.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.82.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,442.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

