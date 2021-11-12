DeltaChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.90 or 0.00408127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001174 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.01066841 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.