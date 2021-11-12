Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

ETR:AIXA opened at €21.05 ($24.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €9.58 ($11.27) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

