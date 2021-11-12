Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.51 ($65.30).

ETR SHL opened at €60.26 ($70.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.95. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €62.18 ($73.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

