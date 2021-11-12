Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Price Target to C$27.00

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RAIFF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

