Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.25 ($27.36).

FRA:DTE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €16.70 ($19.65). The company had a trading volume of 6,594,176 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

