Dev Protocol Price Tops $3.27 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00005113 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $64,775.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012349 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00457334 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

