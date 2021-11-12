Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $212.81

Devro plc (LON:DVO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.81 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 223.50 ($2.92). Devro shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.90), with a volume of 105,574 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £370.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 212.81.

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

