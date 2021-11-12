DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $221,179.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,308,003.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79852571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 45,695.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00098643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.11 or 0.07220594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,570.31 or 0.99826967 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,320,818 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.