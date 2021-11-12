DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Releases Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 514,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHI Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of DHI Group worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

