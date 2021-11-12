DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.43 ($21.68).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €16.09 ($18.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.36 and a 200-day moving average of €15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

