Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 695,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,616. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.38. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

