Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

